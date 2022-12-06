La. McDonald’s franchisee donates 100k to Port Wonder

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A local McDonald’s franchisee made a $100,000 donation to the Port Wonder Project and Children’s Museum of Southwest Louisiana.

Patel McDonald’s owner Ricky Patel, who runs several restaurants in the area and statewide, was joined by beloved McDonald’s characters as city officials thanked his family for their support.

“The Patel family has generously supported numerous community projects and we are truly excited to have McDonald’s as a Port Wonder partner,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

“Patel McDonald’s is fortunate and proud to be one of the pillars of the Lake Charles lakefront Port Wonder venture,” said Ricky Patel. “Thanks to Mayor Hunter and the many supporters of this community, the new, modernized Children’s Museum, featuring a hands-on McDonald’s Activity Center, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Science and Nature Center, will welcome visitors of all ages, from near and far, providing a ‘wow’ experience while also being a catalyst for our community.”

Construction of Port Wonder is currently underway on the Lake Charles Lakefront. When complete, the state-of-the-art facility will house the Children’s Museum of Southwest Louisiana and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Science and Nature Center.

“The Children’s Museum is very grateful to Patel McDonald’s for their continued support of the museum. They are a valued member of our community and are always willing to support area events and youth programs,” said Allyson Montgomery, director of operations and development for the Children’s Museum.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.