50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Husband prevents wife from choking their 1-year-old with blanket, authorities say

Authorities have arrested 38-year-old Amy Dick after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around her...
Authorities have arrested 38-year-old Amy Dick after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around her child’s neck.(Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)
By WXIX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a woman is facing charges for an assault involving her own baby.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports 38-year-old Amy Dick knotted a blanket around her 1-year-old son’s neck early Monday morning inside their home.

According to WXIX, the child’s father walked into the living room and heard his son “gurgling” as the boy struggled to breathe. The 1-year-old was reportedly turning red and foaming at the mouth as Dick pulled the blanket tighter.

Authorities said the boy’s father had to pry his young son away from his wife. After freeing his son, Dick reportedly punched her husband in the face.

The sheriff’s office reports the child’s father yelled for his other kids to help, and they managed to get the 1-year-old out of the living room. The blanket was then removed from the boy’s neck.

When deputies arrived at the home, Dick admitted she tied the blanket around her child’s neck, but she claimed she did not know why she did it, according to an arrest report.

Authorities said the child never lost consciousness and only had minor injuries to his neck.

The sheriff’s office said Dick has a history of mental illness. She is facing charges of endangering children, assault and domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial deliberated for a second day Tuesday.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
FILE - President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona to tout jobs creation.
Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs
Jeremy Schumacher, 41, was arrested last week and charged with making a threat.
Woman’s call to police thwarts ex-boyfriend’s mass shooting plan, officials say
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer, manager confirms
FILE PHOTO - Five women are suing actor Bill Cosby for sexual assault and abuse under a new New...
5 women sue Bill Cosby for sex assault under new NY law