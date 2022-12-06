‘Groceries to Geaux’ delivers food to seniors in SWLA

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank launched “Groceries to Geaux” in Calcasieu Parish Tuesday, providing home delivery to seniors.

Backed by a $100,000 grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, the program delivers food to residents over 65 whose health, income or access to transportation pose challenges in keeping enough food to eat at home.

The program director showed us what one of their deliveries looks like.

“For this particular box, this is a heart healthy box, and so it has canned tuna, whole wheat pasta. It has applesauce, canned vegetables, bagged beans, brown rice, quick oats and cereal, as well as milk ,and then on top of it is going to be a nutrition newsletter, so it allows the person to receive education on how to have, how to prepare nutritious meals for their family,” Yvonne Lewis said.

Blue Cross Blue Shield volunteers loaded the groceries into cars to be delivered by DoorDash drivers.

