50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

‘Groceries to Geaux’ delivers food to seniors in SWLA

By Joel Bruce
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank launched “Groceries to Geaux” in Calcasieu Parish Tuesday, providing home delivery to seniors.

Backed by a $100,000 grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, the program delivers food to residents over 65 whose health, income or access to transportation pose challenges in keeping enough food to eat at home.

The program director showed us what one of their deliveries looks like.

“For this particular box, this is a heart healthy box, and so it has canned tuna, whole wheat pasta. It has applesauce, canned vegetables, bagged beans, brown rice, quick oats and cereal, as well as milk ,and then on top of it is going to be a nutrition newsletter, so it allows the person to receive education on how to have, how to prepare nutritious meals for their family,” Yvonne Lewis said.

Blue Cross Blue Shield volunteers loaded the groceries into cars to be delivered by DoorDash drivers.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

Second Harvest Food Bank launched “Groceries to Geaux” in Calcasieu Parish Tuesday, providing...
‘Groceries to Geaux’ delivers food to seniors in SWLA
Since closing for more than two years due to the pandemic and damage from Hurricane Laura, the...
‘Mattress Mack’ to place ceremonial first bet at Horseshoe Lake Charles
Charles Spraberry
Spraberry sentenced to life in prison for capital murder
Afternoon Update
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warmth through the week; fog likely most each night