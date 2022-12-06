Flu cases higher than normal in SWLA this year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last flu season was one of the mildest on record due to people taking extra precautions against COVID-19, but this year flu cases are spiking earlier than usual.

”We are definitely seeing increasing flu cases across Louisiana and across Region 5 here. Levels are increasing pretty quickly considering how early in the season. A lot of times we don’t reach our peak of flu season until you know the end of December or January or February,” said Louisiana Department of Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh. “So flu activity has definitely started earlier than it normally does and at higher levels than it normally does this year.”

The Louisiana Department of Health uses several resources to get estimates of reported flu cases.

”Our case counts and levels for flu are really determined by what we call Sentinel sites. So these are labs that have agreed to send us all of the tests so we can count percent positivity from those sampling of labs. But it’s not like every single case of the flu is reported,” Cavanaugh said.

“If you looked at this report about a month ago, you would have seen the greater New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas all in the purple and we were still in the yellow, so it’s kind of progressed from this area which is starting to come down now and now. It’s really in a lot of our more rural areas. Right, so we estimate the population level of the flu based on their Sentinel lab sites as well as based on data from our emergency rooms in terms of how many people were presenting to the ED with symptoms,” she said.

Flu cases are typically higher during the colder winter months because people are spending more time inside.

“Really, I think the reason that these respiratory viruses spread more often in the winter versus the summer is that people are indoors more, especially whenever it gets really cold. We have a lot of indoor holiday parties,” said Cavanaugh. “There are a lot of common surfaces that are touched in a lot of close proximity and spaces that are not well ventilated.”

According to the CDC, there are some very simple ways to avoid getting the flu. Avoid close contact. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your mouth and nose. Clean your hands thoroughly. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth, and practice other good health habits.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.