FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warmth through the week; fog likely most each night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A stalled weather pattern continues to keep warm and humid air pumped in to Southwest Louisiana with daytimes bringing clouds in the morning and some sun in the afternoon, heating highs up to around each day. In addition, those foggy nights we’ve seen the past few days will also be likely again tonight and most every night this week.

Southerly winds will calm a bit through the evening, and as they move over relatively cooler Gulf waters, sea fog will again be the result. Areas along and south of I-10 will be most susceptible to fog, but areas farther north will see fog at times later in the night. Look for lows to drop back into the middle 60s again overnight for lows.

A few very spotty showers look to return for Wednesday, but showers will be brief and quick passing after sunrise through early afternoon. Other than that, more of the same weather is back for Wednesday with highs around 80.

A weak front will approach the region Friday but stall out and become stationary over the state through the weekend. This added feature will likely bring more widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms by Saturday and Sunday but do little to bring any noticeably cooler weather.

A stronger reinforcing cold front should arrive early next week, likely by next Monday or Tuesday and bring more of a significant drop in temperatures later on next week, but that’s still several days away!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

