Cowboys get back on track against Ecclesia

By Justin Margolius
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back in action as they played the Ecclesia Royals in an Exhibition game winning 103-68. McNeese went into the locker room only up 11 points against the Royals, but stepped in the second half as they put up 54 points. It was a fantastic night for Harwin Francois and Christian Shumate, as they both had 19 points on the night. Francois was especially good as he was a +18, and didn’t turn the ball over once for the Cowboys. McNeese was also great behind the arc as they hit a staggering 17 three pointers on the night, and shot 49% from the field.

After the game Head Coach Chris Aiken spoke to the media, and was happy with his teams second half performance saying, " I thought we played a lot better defensively, I thought we pressured the ball much better...so I thought some of that was better we guarded better, at half time they knew they had to play better defensively, and I’m happy that they responded the right way”.

The Cowboys are back in action against Northern Iowa on Friday, and tip-off for that game is scheduled for 7:00 pm.

