50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Alleged hookah bar shooter makes first court appearance via Zoom

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The young man in jail in connection with the shooting of eight people at a Lake Charles nightclub made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Damien Guidry, 20, of Welsh, participated in court from jail via Zoom. He is held without bond on seven counts of attempted murder.

Guidry was there in what they call RC court, that is right to counsel court. It’s to make sure all those newly arrested have an attorney representing them.

They appoint a public defender for anyone who cannot afford an attorney. Court officials say Guidry was eligible but told the judge he has hired defense attorney Tara Hawkins.

She had no comment except to confirm she is retained.

Formal charges have not yet been filed against Guidry.

Also we looked into Guidry’s background and find he was arrested in 2019 in connection with a killing at a private party in Jennings. However, when it went before a grand jury in Jennings the panel decided not to charge Guidry and issued a no true bill.

Lake Charles police are still investigating and have not yet submitted their report to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

What once was a childhood home now remains as ash and debris.
Westlake house catches fire for fourth time since 2020
What once was a childhood home now remains as ash and debris.
KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - VOD - clipped version
The young man in jail in connection with the shooting of eight people at a Lake Charles...
Alleged hookah bar shooter makes first court appearance via Zoom
Funeral services announced for Lawrence “Black” Ardoin
Family remembers Creole music legend Lawrence ‘Black’ Ardoin