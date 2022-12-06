Alleged hookah bar shooter makes first court appearance via Zoom

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The young man in jail in connection with the shooting of eight people at a Lake Charles nightclub made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Damien Guidry, 20, of Welsh, participated in court from jail via Zoom. He is held without bond on seven counts of attempted murder.

Guidry was there in what they call RC court, that is right to counsel court. It’s to make sure all those newly arrested have an attorney representing them.

They appoint a public defender for anyone who cannot afford an attorney. Court officials say Guidry was eligible but told the judge he has hired defense attorney Tara Hawkins.

She had no comment except to confirm she is retained.

Formal charges have not yet been filed against Guidry.

Also we looked into Guidry’s background and find he was arrested in 2019 in connection with a killing at a private party in Jennings. However, when it went before a grand jury in Jennings the panel decided not to charge Guidry and issued a no true bill.

Lake Charles police are still investigating and have not yet submitted their report to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office.

