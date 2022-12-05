50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from cruise ship near Port Sulphur

Locally Heavy Rain Potential
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Port Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Coast Guard has released footage of another rescue involving a cruise ship as they were called to medevac a 29-year-old woman from Port Sulphur.

Officials with the Coast Guard say they received the call that a crewmember from the Carnival Valor cruise ship needed immediate medical attention late Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

The crewmember was safely evacuated and transported to a local hospital in Marrero where she is reported to be in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

Coast Guard releases footage of medevac from cruise ship near Port Sulphur
VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from cruise ship near Port Sulphur
Funeral services announced for Lawrence “Black” Ardoin
Funeral services announced for Lawrence “Black” Ardoin
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 2, 2022
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 3, 2022