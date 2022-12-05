VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from cruise ship near Port Sulphur

Port Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Coast Guard has released footage of another rescue involving a cruise ship as they were called to medevac a 29-year-old woman from Port Sulphur.

Officials with the Coast Guard say they received the call that a crewmember from the Carnival Valor cruise ship needed immediate medical attention late Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

The crewmember was safely evacuated and transported to a local hospital in Marrero where she is reported to be in stable condition.

