SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 4, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 4, 2022.

Derek Scott Bertrand, 42, Cameron: Disturbing the peace; domestic abuse.

Antonio Landry, 54, Starks: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000.

Justin Lee Dupont, 34, Jennings: Aggravated assault on a dating partner.

Roderick Lee Moore, 23, Iowa: Domestic abuse; second-degree battery.

Marbin Elberto Reyes-Suazo, 47, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous weapons.

Beltran Fajardo-Manzano, 29, Lake Charles: Federal detainer; illegal use of weapons or dangerous weapons.

Clayton James Sims, 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Kendra Monique Lewis, 31, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; trespassing.

Jakayla Andrisse Thomas, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Scott Corey George, 42, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Lisa Ann Bowe, 48, Kingwood, TX: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Johney Bryant Miller, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

Jeremiah Evans Clark, 35, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an office by flight.

Alvin Willie Richard, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Erica Renee James, 31, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.