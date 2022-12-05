SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 4, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 4, 2022.
Derek Scott Bertrand, 42, Cameron: Disturbing the peace; domestic abuse.
Antonio Landry, 54, Starks: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000.
Justin Lee Dupont, 34, Jennings: Aggravated assault on a dating partner.
Roderick Lee Moore, 23, Iowa: Domestic abuse; second-degree battery.
Marbin Elberto Reyes-Suazo, 47, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous weapons.
Beltran Fajardo-Manzano, 29, Lake Charles: Federal detainer; illegal use of weapons or dangerous weapons.
Clayton James Sims, 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Kendra Monique Lewis, 31, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; trespassing.
Jakayla Andrisse Thomas, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Scott Corey George, 42, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Lisa Ann Bowe, 48, Kingwood, TX: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Johney Bryant Miller, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; instate detainer.
Jeremiah Evans Clark, 35, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an office by flight.
Alvin Willie Richard, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons.
Erica Renee James, 31, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
