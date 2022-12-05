SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 3, 2022.

Russell John Rougeau, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; unlawful discharging of firearms.

Craig Allen Scott Jr., 27, Sulphur: Contempt of court; burglary; illegal carrying of weapons; theft under $1,000.

Antanece Rasheyl Sykes, 37, Ruston: Misrepresentation during booking; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Tebra Nicole Hall, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse Wade Disotell, 38, Bossier: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Bridgette Jeanette Pappillion-Bailey, 56, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Billy Joe Reynolds, 55, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Clint Lee Mott, 38, Sulphur: Trespassing; attempted theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; burglary.

Travis Antonio Davis, 32, Houston, TX: Theft under $25,000; burglary; possession of marijuana; property damage under $1,000; illegal carrying of thieves’ tools; out-of-state detainer.

Anthony Charles Goodwill Sr., 42, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Ric Edward Ducotey, 38, Sulphur: Attempted theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; burglary; trespassing; obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

