SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 2, 2022.

Paul Anthony Joubert, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Philip Craig David, 63, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; improper display of a temporary license tag.

Michael Earl Leger, 47, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; contraband in a penal institution.

Cherokee Antionett Singleton, 44, Starks: Possession of marijuana (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lynette Jean Robertson, 51, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Roy Lee Vercher Jr., 39, Singer: Property damage under $1,000; home invasion; battery.

Christopher Michael Parsley, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robbie Gil Benoit, 49, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Corky A. Williams, 64, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; bicycle must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

