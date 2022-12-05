50/50 Thursdays
SOWELA offers two new holiday events

SOWELA Technical Community College
SOWELA Technical Community College
By Sudan Britton
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -SOWELA Technical College is offering brunch with Santa and a holiday meal prep for the holidays.

The events are open to the public and will be held at SOWELA’s main campus.

Saturday, Dec. 17

SOWELA chefs will be serving brunch from 9 a.m. - noon.

Brunch tickets are $12 per adult and $5 for children.

A professional photographer will also be available to take photos of guests with Santa Claus. Photos are $10 each with digital copies sent via e-mail following the event.

To register, visit www.sowela.edu/santa-brunch.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

SOWELA will also be holding a holiday meal prep from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Participants will learn to make three take-home side dishes in 4-inch casserole pans, including green bean casserole, rice and cornbread stuffing and macaroni and cheese.

It will be $20 to participate which covers the cost of the ingredients and the take-home pans.

To reserve your spot, visit www.sowela.edu/meal-prep.

