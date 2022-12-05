50/50 Thursdays
Second Harvest launches Groceries to Geaux

Second Harvest Food Bank.
Second Harvest Food Bank.(WALB)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank is launching a program to deliver groceries to adults over 65 whose health, income or access to transportation pose challenges in keeping food on the table.

“In Louisiana, 13 percent of adults over 65 have incomes below the Federal Poverty Level. Many are unable to regularly shop for food and face hunger — because of their health, income and access to transportation because there are no grocery stores within a reasonable distance of their homes,” according to Second Harvest Food Bank.

The event, Groceries to Geaux, is funded by a $100,000 grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Groceries to Geaux will be held at the Comprehensive Care Center at 425 Kingsley St. from 10 a.m.-noon.

Blue Cross volunteers will load boxes of groceries into the cars of Dashers to deliver to the homes of adults over 65 participating in the program.

For more information, call 337-408-2464.

