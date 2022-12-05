50/50 Thursdays
Once Was Inc. gives out hams and toys to veterans and their families

By Devon Distefano
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once Was Inc. partnered with Louisiana State Police Troop D to host their first annual Calcasieu Christmas in Lake Charles.

Veterans lined up outside the state police department to receive a holiday ham while kids were given various Christmas toys.

The event aimed to show appreciation for those who served our country and to get kids excited for Christmas.

“Our mission statement is to honor disconnected veterans. It’s important for us to help them be anchored back into the communities that they served to protect,” Once Was Inc. Founders, Racquel and Michael Edmond said.

“Well what they do is they show their appreciation for the guys that signed up to do this, we put our names on a piece of paper and put our lives on the line so this country could be free,” veteran Randy Swopes said.

Once Was Inc. is dedicated to helping veterans and will continue to host events throughout Southwest Louisiana.

