Glitter and Garland annual Christmas market

By Devon Distefano
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - Lake Arthur Glitter and Garland held their annual Christmas market in downtown Lake Arthur.

It was the perfect opportunity for people to do some Christmas shopping with dozens of vendors, there was something for everyone.

If you wanted a break from shopping you could stop and listen to live music that was played throughout the event.

“I had been here for a previous show and did really well and had lots of compliments and it’s a good community here, they have lots of vendors that come out and it’s local so you get to support local people,” local resident, Crystal Patin said.

Glitter and Garland

