50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Funeral services announced for Lawrence “Black” Ardoin

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Creole music legend Lawrence Ardoin has died at the age of 76, according to friends and family of the musician.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Lawrence “Black” Ardoin came from a long line of zydeco musicians and is the father of fellow zydeco performers Sean and Chris Ardoin. He and his band, “Tradition Creole,” are credited with keeping the music genre alive with songs that date back to early in the century.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Christan World Church at 2001 E Gauthier Rd. in Lake Charles.

Funeral services will follow the visitation at the same location beginning at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from cruise ship near Port Sulphur
VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from cruise ship near Port Sulphur
Coast Guard releases footage of medevac from cruise ship near Port Sulphur
VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from cruise ship near Port Sulphur
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 2, 2022
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 3, 2022