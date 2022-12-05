50/50 Thursdays
Four SWLA schools recognized for exceeding pre-pandemic scores

Louisiana Comeback Program
Louisiana Comeback Program(Louisiana Department of Education)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education is recognizing four SWLA area schools that have made significant gains in both math and English language arts following the 2020 hurricane season and COVID-19 pandemic.

The schools are among 41 that are being recognized as “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.” Each of the schools increased the percentage of students scoring Mastery and above and decreased the percentage of students scoring unsatisfactory in both math and ELA on 2022 statewide assessments when compared to 2019.

Comeback Campuses will gain a variety of benefits such as recognition on Louisiana School Finder and an official banner presentation.

The schools in our area include:

  • A. A. Nelson Elementary School
  • DeQuincy Elementary School
  • Oak Park Elementary School
  • South Cameron High School

The Louisiana Comeback program is a coordinated campaign to recover and accelerate learning lost due to challenges from the pandemic and hurricane-related school disruptions.

