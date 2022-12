Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - An accident is causing several miles of congestion on I-10 West at the Louisiana/Texas border Monday afternoon, according to the DOTD.

The congestion extends from the state line to LA Hwy 109 as of 2 p.m.

Congestion on I-10 West is now from Mile Marker 4 (LA 109) to the Louisiana/Texas state line due to an accident in Texas. Total congestion has reached 5 miles in length. Motorists are advised to use caution and expect delays. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) December 5, 2022

