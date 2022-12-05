FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy; nightly fog likely with slim rain chances

Workweek headlines (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We continue for several more days in what is a not-so-typical December weather pattern here across Southwest Louisiana with our nighttime lows closer to where our highs should be for this time of year and afternoon highs that will continue above normal by 10 to 15 degrees, close to 80 each day. A few hit-or-miss showers each day is also possible, but rain chances remain less than 20% tomorrow, and no higher than 20% for Wednesday and Thursday.

The other issue will be fog and that likelihood will exist most of the week with nightly lows in the 60s, relative humidity values near 100% and lighter winds at night. This will help develop fog as winds move over the cooler Gulf waters inland, with the thickest fog being along the coastline up to I-10, but patchy areas of dense fog at times will carry farther northward at times as well. The right conditions have to evolve for a widespread dense fog, and that may not happen each night, but the potential is there!

Some showers by Friday and this weekend (KPLC)

Later in the week, a weak cool front will dive in from the northwest, but as it approaches the area on Friday, it will slam on the breaks and never bring any noticeably cooler temperatures our way. We could however see an increase in the coverage of scattered showers as it approaches Friday. It hangs out as a stationary front through the weekend which will continue to keep the weather pattern unsettled with scattered showers Saturday and Sunday.

By Monday, a breakdown in the ridge will send a much stronger cold front through the area on Monday. Behind this front, a big pattern change for next week will mean lows in the 40s with highs back in the 50s and 60s for a few days next week!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

