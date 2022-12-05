CHIPS Youth Theatre presents Romeo and Juliet in Twenty Minutes

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Arts Council’s A Chip Off the Old Block Youth Theatre will be presenting “Romeo and Juliet in Twenty Minutes,” as written by Kristen Doherty, with apologies to William Shakespeare.

CHIPS theatre says, “Invite your English teacher to this totally serious performance of the classic love stor--ahem--tragedy.”

Due to public interest, there will be two free back-to-back performances of the play on Dec. 6, 2022.

The first showing will begin at 6:00 p.m. and the second at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a cast meet-and-greet and reception with refreshments at the Zigler Art Museum following the second show.

CHIPS Theatre is located at 432 N. Main St. in Jennings.

