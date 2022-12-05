Cameron Police Jury holding public meeting for 2023 Coastal Master Plan

Grand Lake, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and “Restore the Mississippi River Delta” project will be hosting a community meeting to get public opinions on the 2023 Coastal Master Plan due in January.

The community meeting will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Grand Lake High School on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Cameron Parish Police Jury says it plans to get a project into the master plan to:

Reclaim Cameron Parish’s precious existing cheniers.

Re-cap existing berms to a level that would reduce hurricane storm surge and the risk of sea level rise.

The meeting will feature an open house and free dinner followed by a short presentation and a longer discussion.

There also will be an interactive demonstration of the updated Master Plan Data Viewer which is being developed along with the plan.

