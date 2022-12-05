Authorities using GPS tracker to find stolen truck also find items stolen in burglaries

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities used the GPS on a stolen truck to find the truck, and to track it to two burglaries, authorities said.

The truck was stolen from a business on Areno Road in Sulphur on Nov. 24, according to information from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities then used the installed GPS tracker to locate the truck at a residence on Sonny Todd Road.

The GPS tracker also showed the truck was in the same location where two burglaries occurred between Nov. 24 and Nov. 28, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Numerous items, including copper wiring, electrical panel components, and lead roof jacks, were stolen in the burglaries.

Multiple stolen items were recovered at the Sonny Todd Road residence and the surrounding property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office detectives were also able to confirm a resident of the home, Aaron Prestenbach, 41, of Sulphur, traveled to Texas on Nov. 28 and scrapped copper wire, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Prestenbach was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on the following counts:

Illegal possession of stolen things

2 counts of simple burglary.

2 counts of theft from $1,000 - $5,000.

Theft from $5,000 - $25,000.

Theft over $25,000.

Simple criminal damage to property.

He was released on a $116,500 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.