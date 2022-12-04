50/50 Thursdays
Welsh holds Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration

By Devon Distefano
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Families and friends came out to downtown Welsh for the annual Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration.

There were local vendors, food trucks, kid’s crafts and more to keep everyone entertained.

The night proceeded with an annual Christmas parade and from there the fun festivities continued throughout the night.

Floats and horse-drawn carriages rolled through the town as the community was showered with candy and the high school band marched along playing holiday tunes.

“I think Christmas time is a really good time to come together as a community everything is always bright and festive and fun and whatever we can do to add some joy to people’s lives is worth it,” local business owner, Shelby Trahan said.

