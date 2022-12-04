50/50 Thursdays
LSU bowl game selection officially announced

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida.

The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game with a final score of 50-30.

RELATED STORY: No. 1 Georgia dominates No. 14 LSU in conference title game

The Tigers fell to No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings released on Sunday, Dec. 4. Meanwhile, the final AP Top 25 poll of the regular season put the Tigers at No. 16.

