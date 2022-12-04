50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple showers around Monday as we start warming up

By Max Lagano
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we start the work week, warm weather will return to greet us.  A stalled cold front begins to lift northward across the area early Monday, and that will cause southerly winds to return to the area.  Though clouds will likely stick around at least for the first half of the day, those southerly winds force temperatures to warm back into the 70′s.  We’ll also have more moisture in place as well to create some isolated to scattered showers during the day.

Some isolated showers will be around tomorrow with high's in the 70's
Some isolated showers will be around tomorrow with high's in the 70's(KPLC)

By the middle of the week we’ll have even warmer temperatures thanks to high pressure moving into the area.  Tuesday through Thursday looks unusually warm for this time of year with high’s around 80 degrees! A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out but otherwise rain chances stay low.  So outdoor plans look ok this week though it will be muggier outside as well.  Friday could feature a cold front that tries to approach from the west, but even if it makes it here it likely would only bring slightly cooler weather and rain chances that remain low.  The best chance for a bigger cooldown and rain may arrive next Sunday when a stronger cold front looks to make its way towards SW Louisiana.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

