Family of shooting suspect speaks out

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We’re learning more about the man arrested for shooting eight people at a Lake Charles lounge on Wednesday morning. Damien Guidry’s roots are in Jeff Davis Parish.

Guidry is booked on seven counts of attempted murder concerning the shooting at VVS1 Hookah Lounge at 510 Broad Street.

No word on what led to the gunfire or details about the 20-year-old arrested. But Guidry’s family members say he grew up in Welsh and graduated from Iowa high school. His godmother Kenisha Kelly says he was raised right.

“Damien been a good child. He’s no confrontational child. He grew up to be a nice, handsome young man. And he’s not a troublemaker. I practically raised him, like he was my son. And I love him like he’s my son,” she said.

Kelly says Guidry is called “Doodie” by his family. She says he had a religious upbringing and went to church on Sundays.

“His mother brought him to church almost every Sunday and if she didn’t bring him, we had church in our house. I woke him up on Sunday mornings with gospel music on. That’s just me, that’s how I am because I have God in me, and I know they have God in them,” said Kelly.

Though Guidry is booked on 7 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Kelly is convinced he didn’t do what they’ve accused him of.

If she could see him, Kelly says this is what she’d tell him.

“Doodie, I love you and I’m praying for you and I know God’s going to fix everything.”

Two of those shot at the Hookah lounge were released from the hospital, three are listed as ‘stable’, and three remain in critical condition.

Lake Charles Police have not ruled out that a second gunman was involved They say there are many people to interview as their investigation continues.

Shooting suspect, 20-year-old Damien Guidry Jr., ‘a good child’

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.