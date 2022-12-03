50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Family of shooting suspect speaks out

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We’re learning more about the man arrested for shooting eight people at a Lake Charles lounge on Wednesday morning. Damien Guidry’s roots are in Jeff Davis Parish.

Guidry is booked on seven counts of attempted murder concerning the shooting at VVS1 Hookah Lounge at 510 Broad Street.

No word on what led to the gunfire or details about the 20-year-old arrested. But Guidry’s family members say he grew up in Welsh and graduated from Iowa high school. His godmother Kenisha Kelly says he was raised right.

“Damien been a good child. He’s no confrontational child. He grew up to be a nice, handsome young man. And he’s not a troublemaker. I practically raised him, like he was my son. And I love him like he’s my son,” she said.

Kelly says Guidry is called “Doodie” by his family. She says he had a religious upbringing and went to church on Sundays.

“His mother brought him to church almost every Sunday and if she didn’t bring him, we had church in our house. I woke him up on Sunday mornings with gospel music on. That’s just me, that’s how I am because I have God in me, and I know they have God in them,” said Kelly.

Though Guidry is booked on 7 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Kelly is convinced he didn’t do what they’ve accused him of.

If she could see him, Kelly says this is what she’d tell him.

“Doodie, I love you and I’m praying for you and I know God’s going to fix everything.”

Two of those shot at the Hookah lounge were released from the hospital, three are listed as ‘stable’, and three remain in critical condition.

Lake Charles Police have not ruled out that a second gunman was involved They say there are many people to interview as their investigation continues.

Shooting suspect, 20-year-old Damien Guidry Jr., ‘a good child’

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

Xmas in Oaks
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - clipped version
Holiday Kitchen Crawfish Cornbread
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Crawfish Cornbread
Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watch for fog tonight; a few showers Saturday as a weak front moves in
TDL: Two-A-Days - Iowa Yellow Jackets
Iowa hosts North DeSoto in state football semifinals