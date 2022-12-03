McNeese art majors showcase work at an art sale

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Creativity is such an important skill to have as you enter the workforce. Students showcased their artwork at McNeese where they sold their original artwork.

Fully crafted pieces, handmade oil paintings, ceramic pottery, and more were displayed at McNeese State University for their annual holiday art sale.

Student Grace Holt was one of those taking advantage of the opportunity to showcase her work.

Holt is a painting and drawing major at McNeese and will be graduating in a few weeks. Her focus - nature and fantasy-type art - and her dream job fall right in alignment.

”My mother is an artist, so I started seeing it from a very young age and then I started at a very young age. It’s just always inspired me and I always knew that I wanted to do art. I’ve always loved it so much,” Holt said. ”It would be fantastic if I were able to do illustrations for comic books or cover art for other book-like items.”

She said many of her paintings come from her nickname.

”My whole thing has been giraffes because it’s been a nickname since I’m vaguely tall. Her favorite piece took 12 hours to make, but on a good day some pieces take less,” Holt said. “A fully crafted piece like this one that’s highly detailed, I want to say this one is probably a 10-hour piece and healthy. I should say I space that out in a few days.”

“However, nothing beats the feeling of being able to give back,” Holt said. “That is kind of what art is, just finding something beautiful and then putting that into the world.”

Twenty percent of her profits will go back to the McNeese Art Association. She hopes the paintings displayed at today’s gallery will help other aspiring artists.

“I want to be a part of it, I want to be that for somebody else.”

Holt said if you missed out on today’s art sale, there will be more art displayed at “Painting with a Twist” located at 611 Prien Lake Rd. Lake Charles, LA 70601 from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.

