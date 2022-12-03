Iowa’s playoff run ends in the Semi Finals

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a huge night for both the Iowa Yellowjackets and the North DeSoto Griffins as this was the first time both schools made it to the Semi-Finals of the LHSAA State Tournament. The Griffins won the coin toss, and deferred to the second half giving the Yellowjackts the ball first. On that first drive a snap was tossed over the head of Ronald Young, and the very next play North DeSoto blocked Iowa’s punt. The Griffins would take no time at all to find the endzone as they scored on their first drive making it 7-0.

Things would not get much as North DeSoto would score 17 unanswered points to make it 24-0 with 35 seconds left in the 1st quarter. It would be a while until the next set of points were put on the board, but late in the 2nd quarter Iowa would strike. On a 3rd down with the Griffins backed up the Yellowjackets caused a safety to make it 24-2 at the end of the 1st half.

North DeSoto would get the ball coming out of the locker room and wouldn’t let up as they ended up adding another two touchdowns to make it 38-2. The Yellowjackets would finally get their first date with the endzone with 39 seconds left in the game as quarterback Cole Corbello found Kyndon Brass in the right corner of the endzone to make it 38-9. North DeSoto would take one knee after the touchdown drive and that would end the game, as the Griffins are going to their first State Championship in school history.

For Iowa, it was their best season in school history. This year the Yellowjackets won the 3-3A District title which secured them the #1 overall seed in the Non-Select Division II Bracket of the LHSAA State Tournament. It was also a great season for Senior running back Ronald Young as he finished te season with 23 total touchdowns. Iowa is expected to have a hungry team next year as they return a good amount of players including starting quarterback Cole Corbello.

