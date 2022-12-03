GAME NOTES: No. 14 LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia

ATLANTA (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU (9-3, 6-2 SEC) takes on No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) for the SEC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Atlanta.

The Tigers are coming off a disappointing loss to Texas A&M and are big underdogs against the Bulldogs.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to start against Georgia despite injuring his ankle against the Aggies in the regular season finale.

Georgia has one of the top gound attacks in the nation, ranking No. 22 in rushing yards per game at 203.0.

Last week, the Tigers allowed 274 rushing yards to the Aggies. Devon Achane had 215 yards on 38 carries.

Kenny McIntosh leads the ground game for the Bulldogs with 654 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett has accounted for 3,151 yards passing and 16 touchdowns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.