FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some clouds around Sunday but much warmer weather ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into the latter half of the weekend, Sunday looks to be a bit cooler thanks to a cool front passing through the region. That will lower highs tomorrow into the upper 60′s to near 70′s, with clouds around to help limit how warm we get. There also exists the potential for an isolated sprinkle or light shower during the day, but anything that forms should be brief. So outdoor plans Sunday look to be ok.

Clouds will be around in the morning and early afternoon with an isolated shower possible. (KPLC)

That front begins to weaken and lift north Sunday night into Monday and will be replaced by an upper-level high pressure system. That brings a return of southerly winds to the area which will warm us into the mid 70′s for high’s during the afternoon on Monday. A few light afternoon showers are possible as well.

The rest of the work week will follow a very similar pattern, with even warmer high temperatures. With the upper-level high pressure becoming stronger, high temperatures will be close to around 80 degrees, roughly 10 degrees above normal! Some more isolated to scattered showers may be around in the afternoons, and this pattern lasts likely at least through Saturday of next weekend. For anyone looking for the next round of cooler weather, we’ll likely have to wait until next Sunday when a cold front may be lurking around the area.

High pressure develops close to the area next week and helps warm us up. (KPLC)

- Max Lagano

