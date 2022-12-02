Two Sabine National Wildlife Refuge boat launches to close for repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sabine National Wildlife Refuge West Cove Recreation Area North Parking Lot, including both boat launches in the area will close for repairs beginning on Dec. 5, 2022.

This closure, which will run until Dec. 9, also includes the fishing piers.

During this time, the east boat launch at the Hog Island Recreation Area will be open so that boaters will have access to West Cove and Calcasieu Lake.

The West Cove Recreation Area, including both boat launches, will fully reopen when the Louisiana West Zone Waterfowl Hunt Season resumes on December 17, 2022.

