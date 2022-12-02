50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2022.

Kaamil Saloah Alston, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

James Scott Lebleu, 42, Lake Charles: Improper use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; supply of product for falsifying a screening test.

Travis Wayne Sellars, 44, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Larry Dean Wilmore, 63, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000.

Christopher Wayne Atherton, 53, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; aggravated second-degree battery.

Chance Michael Ducote, 32, Alexandria: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Jennifer Ashley Stewart-Matlock, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $25,000.

Christopher Allen Lebaron Jr., 37, Sulphur: Identity theft worth $1,000 or more.

Blake Dewayne Jones, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on motor vehicle.

Jonathan Lee Harris, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to register as a sex offender; resisting an officer.

Karen Elizabeth Fruge, 56, Westlake: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

Xmas in Oaks
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - clipped version
Father of Westlake teen hit by vehicle hopes to see change from tragedy
Father of Westlake teen hit by vehicle hopes to see change from tragedy
Temperatures warm into the 70's this weekend with a couple scattered showers possible Saturday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend this weekend, a few showers around
Aiden’s father hopes tragedy will bring change.
Father of Westlake teen hit by vehicle hopes to see change from tragedy