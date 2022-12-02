SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2022.

Kaamil Saloah Alston, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

James Scott Lebleu, 42, Lake Charles: Improper use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; supply of product for falsifying a screening test.

Travis Wayne Sellars, 44, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Larry Dean Wilmore, 63, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000.

Christopher Wayne Atherton, 53, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; aggravated second-degree battery.

Chance Michael Ducote, 32, Alexandria: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Jennifer Ashley Stewart-Matlock, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $25,000.

Christopher Allen Lebaron Jr., 37, Sulphur: Identity theft worth $1,000 or more.

Blake Dewayne Jones, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on motor vehicle.

Jonathan Lee Harris, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to register as a sex offender; resisting an officer.

Karen Elizabeth Fruge, 56, Westlake: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

