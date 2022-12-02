St. Louis purchases 47 acres for new campus on Corbina Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 47-acre tract of land has been purchased on Corbina Road for the new home of St. Louis Catholic High School.

St. Louis’ downtown campus was significantly damaged by Hurricane Laura in 2020. The downtown location is 15.5 acres.

“We are excited to announce this purchase for several reasons,” said the Rev. Nathan Long, rector of St. Louis Catholic High School. “Practically, because this means we can begin adding structures the very moment the funding becomes available. Symbolically, because this means the future is wide open to St. Louis Catholic. We will have 47 acres on which to grow and form lifelong Saints.”

St. Louis officials plan to commemorate the new property with a “ground blessing” and community celebration in the new year.

“Future Saints and their families will look back and recognize the dedication and perseverance of this school community in making this project become a reality,” St. Louis Principal Mia Touchet. “Like the leaders from our three founding schools in 1971 — St. Charles Academy, Landry Memorial and Sacred Heart High School — we envision a bright future for generations to come.”

Artists rendering of the future home of St. Louis Catholic High School. (St. Louis Catholic High School)

Artists rendering of the future home of St. Louis Catholic High School. (St. Louis Catholic High School)

Artists rendering of the future home of St. Louis Catholic High School. (St. Louis Catholic High School)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.