Rare gold coin worth nearly $2K dropped into Salvation Army red kettle

A secret Santa dropped a rare gold coin worth nearly $2,000 into a Salvation Army red kettle.
A secret Santa dropped a rare gold coin worth nearly $2,000 into a Salvation Army red kettle.(Salvation Army)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - The Salvation Army says it has once again received a generous and unique donation through its Red Kettle Campaign.

Representatives with the organization said a secret Santa recently dropped a rare coin into a red kettle at a Kroger grocery store in St. Clair Shores.

According to a news release, the coin was a 1980 South African gold Krugerrand worth around $1,765.

The organization said this wasn’t the first time it has received such a donation. This year marks the 10th consecutive year a mysterious individual has deposited a Krugerrand coin into a red kettle in Macomb County.

The Salvation Army said donations go a long way. Last year, the organization was able to provide more than 2 million meals, more than 405,000 nights of shelter, and nearly 88,000 Christmas toys and gifts for children and seniors.

More information on the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is also available online.

