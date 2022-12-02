50/50 Thursdays
Nightly lane closures begin on I-10 in Lake Charles

There is a traffic alert.
By Sudan Britton
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be nightly lane closures on I-10 throughout Lake Charles beginning tonight.

The nightly lane closures will last from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Monday, Dec. 5.

Lane closures areas as followed:

  • I-10 Eastbound Left Lane from 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, to 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
  • I-10 Eastbound Middle and Right Lanes-- 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
  • I-10 Westbound Middle and Left Lanes-- 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
  • I-10 Westbound Middle and Right Lanes-- 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, to 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5.

DOTD said the lane closures are necessary to repair the high friction surface treatment.

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information.

