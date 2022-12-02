50/50 Thursdays
‘My son is my hero’: Video shows teen lifting truck off father trapped underneath

A father says his son is a hero for saving his life after his truck fell on him while the two were working on the vehicle. (Source: KCRA, Wilkinson family)
By Lee Anne Denyer
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OAKDALE, Calif. (KCRA) - A California family says they are grateful an accident at their home didn’t turn deadly on Monday night.

Matthew Wilkinson said he was doing some work on his truck that evening when it fell on him while he was underneath the vehicle.

“I saw it roll forward and it just fell right on top of me,” Wilkinson said. “I was squished. I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t yell.”

The terrifying incident was caught on the family’s security camera system.

“You could see it just drop right on him. I was scared,” Wilkinson’s son Dalin said. “I heard him make a noise like his soul was leaving his body. It was crazy.”

Wilkinson said the incident left him with a punctured lung, broken ribs, and a separated shoulder.

“While I was in the hospital, I was trying to figure out how I got out from the truck,” Wilkinson said. “My son lifted the truck enough for me to roll out.”

Like plenty of times before, 15-year-old Dalin was helping his dad work on the truck that night.

“I didn’t know what to do. I just immediately jumped in and tried as hard as I could to get the truck up enough to get him out,” Dalin said.

And it was enough space for the father to escape.

“My son is my hero. He saved my life,” Wilkinson said.

While there is recovery ahead, the family says Dalin is their hero.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

