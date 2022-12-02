MADD holds first candlelight vigil since 2010

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Southwest Louisiana held a candlelight vigil in memory of those gone too soon.

The candlelight vigil was held at the McNeese baseball field Dec. 1, to help fight driving under the influence, support victims of violent crimes and to prevent underage drinking.

“Be responsible, don’t drink and drive or choose a sober designated driver,” MADD message.

MADD Vigil

