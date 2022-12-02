Lake area man’s takeaway from UN Climate Conference in Egypt

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tackling climate change and global warming is an issue for humans around the world. No one knows that more than Jerome Ringo, an environmental activist and now green businessperson, who attended the 27th United Nations Climate Conference, COP27 in Egypt in November.

Climate change is perhaps most concerning to people who have been victims of catastrophic storms or fires. Ringo sees it from the perspective of one who attends the international conference yearly.

“As industry and people become more aware of climate, they take on practices that will reduce the amount of CO2 to the atmosphere. But if you can make money doing that, if industry can come to the full realization, which they have, that there is money in renewable energy, you make money when you manufacture solar,” he says.

Ringo is back from Egypt at his ranch between Lake Charles and Iowa. He says he’s encouraged that environmentalists and industry seem to be coming together more.

“It used to be this us and them mentality. You were either pro-industry or anti-industry or pro-green or anti-green. I sort of ride down the middle. I encourage that industry can reap the benefits of climate, industry can play a major role reducing the impact of climate while still reaping an economic benefit,” said Ringo.

He admits we won’t be carbon neutral overnight and that there will be more intense hurricanes and tornados and fires in California.

“We’re past the point of no return. We can’t fix what’s already been broken. What we can do is work collectively to lower the impact going to the future. Right now, it’s not about you and I. It’s about our grandchildren who are going to inherit this mess,” he said.

Ringo says more oil and gas companies are investing in green to pursue sustainability and profits.

Ringo has attended all but one of the U.N. climate conferences. The 28th conference next year will be in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai.

He is also a Goodwill Ambassador of Trade & Investments for the Pan-African Parliament.

