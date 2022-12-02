50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

La. murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers in W. Va., BRPD says

The victim of a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday (Dec. 1) afternoon has been identified.
By Bria Gremillion and Raley Pellittieri
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of shooting and killing Da’Ja Davis, 28, in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Dec. 1, was shot and killed by troopers with West Virginia State Police on Friday, Dec. 2, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane, 29, was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in Mercer County, W. Va. It happened on I-77 near the West Virginia Turnpike during a traffic stop, police said.

Crane’s six-month-old baby, who was in the care with him at the time of the shooting, was not injured, police added.

Investigators said Crane was Davis’ apparent boyfriend. An arrest warrant was issued for him Thursday evening, they added.

RELATED: Reports of large police presence off I-77

ORIGINAL

The victim of a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Dec. 1, was identified on Friday, Dec. 2, as Da’Ja Davis, 28, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said the shooting happened on Shelley Street near Scenic Highway around 3 p.m.

Davis was found dead in the passenger seat of a car, officials said. They added she had been shot multiple times.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

Xmas in Oaks
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - clipped version
The Coast Guard rescued a cruise ship passenger from the Gulf of Mexico Thursday, approximately...
Man who survived 20 hours in Gulf of Mexico: ‘I feel like I was meant to get out of there’
The Coast Guard rescued a cruise ship passenger from the Gulf of Mexico Thursday, approximately...
Coast Guard rescues passenger who fell from Carnival cruise ship
Firefighters pull driver out from under truck that drove off bridge
Firefighters pull driver from under truck that crashed over bridge rail
Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge
Two Sabine National Wildlife Refuge boat launches to close for repairs