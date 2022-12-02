Iowa hosts North DeSoto in state football semifinals

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa YellowJackets make their first-ever semifinal appearance tonight.

The top-seeded Yellow Jackets (11-1) host the fourth-seeded North DeSoto Griffins (11-1) at 7 p.m. in the Non-Select Division II football playoffs.

The winner will play either No. 6 Lutcher (12-1) or No. 2 West Feliciana (12-0) in the state finals.

Iowa has a great quarterback/running back duo in Cole Corbello and Ronald Young, who have often lined up in the Wildcat behind a solid offensive line.

Iowa got here by beating Abbeville 17-14 in the regionals and Leesville 31-14 in the quarterfinals, avenging their lone loss from this season.

Iowa will have its hands full against a very good North DeSoto team tonight. The Griffins, like Iowa, are making their first-ever state semifinal appearance tonight.

The Griffins have a freshman quarterback in Luke Delafield.

They come into tonight’s game with the motto R.A.F.T. which stands for Respect, Attitude, Family, and Toughness. They’re trying to ride that raft into the Caesars Superdome for the state championship next week.

