Gotta Eat: Mixing Italian and Cajun with Pronia’s Deli and Bakery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana is a melting pot of so many different foods and all types of cultures. So I bet you’re wondering, ‘where can I go get some really good Italian food mixed with maybe a little bit of Cajun seasoning?’

Well, look no further than the mix of Cajun French and Sicilian recipes at Pronia’s Deli and Bakery!

In the mood for something flavorful and sweet? How about homemade bread made fresh each day?

With more of a modern atmosphere, the culture really comes in through the food. The recipes here venture all the way back to 1989 from an Italian love story.

“It all started with my grandmother Annette and my grandfather Leroy Proni,” says Jessica Steech.

The couple already had a flower shop business at the time but was inspired to open a Deli for their grandchildren from a recipe stowed away on a paper bag.

Leroy Proni says, “Well, I’ll go open up the restaurant for the kids. I told my wife, ‘get my recipe out the back of your recipe box,.’ She say, ‘what do you talk about?’ We were married 30 years at that time. I say, ‘what’s behind your recipe box?’ I had written on a piece of brown paper bag. She said, ‘that’s what that is? I’ve been seeing it there for 30 years, I didn’t know what it was.’”

Years later, the bread recipe still grabs your attention with its perfect fluffiness.

While there were so many choices on the menu, I decided to put their bread recipe to the test with the famous New Orleans style Po boy that collides with the Sicilian olive mix, the Muffaletta.

And don’t forget about dessert!

From champagne cupcakes with a moist fruity flavor to wedding cakes, cookies, and cannolis, this place will have you coming back to try everything!

You might start going so much, the Proni’s will assume you’re family.

“We’re always here treating everybody like family. ‘Cause that’s just kind of how we are, that’s what Italians do!” says Steech.

