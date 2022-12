Franklin, LA (KPLC) - The Franklin Police Department arrested a man after receiving six complaints in 24 hours about a nude male sunbathing on roof.

On Nov. 30, law enforcers arrested Lee Segura, 70, of Franklin, on one count of obscenity.

Segura was booked into St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.