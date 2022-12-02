50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watch for fog tonight; a few showers Saturday as a weak front moves in

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(KPLC)
By Ben Terry
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
24 Hour Forecast
24 Hour Forecast(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Patches of light mist and drizzle accompanied a quick return of warmer temperatures to Southwest Louisiana today and the evening is looking to remain a bit on the gloomy side as fog will be out main weather feature to deal with tonight. There shouldn’t be much more rain to contend with at least tonight, but fog could quickly develop through the evening and be rather thick most of the night.

Fog developing tonight
Fog developing tonight(KPLC)

This fog hangs around through as late as mid-morning Saturday, until the cold front arrives, bringing a few scattered showers by mid to late morning and just a slight drop in temperatures Saturday night. Behind the front, winds will turn briefly back out of the north, sending lows down into the 50s by Sunday morning and highs on Sunday only reaching the 60s due to a lack of sunshine.

By Monday, another quick return of warmer weather returns as a warm front lifts back north and ridge of upper level high pressure dominates our weather pattern for most of next week. This warm springlike pattern will also mean a few hit or miss showers and some clouds each day, but enough sunshine that our highs likely reach 80 a few afternoons.

Another cold front could arrive by the following weekend, although models continue to slow down it’s arrival, so confidence in the long range forecast remains low at this time. More to come on that as we get closer.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

Friday Midday Update
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Midday Friday update; spring feel quickly returns
Warmer temperatures
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Friday forecast
We begin to warm up into the weekend with a few showers around
KPLC Live at 5 - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Wade's Thursday Nightcast Forecast
Wade's Thursday Nightcast Forecast