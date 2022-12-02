FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watch for fog tonight; a few showers Saturday as a weak front moves in

24 Hour Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Patches of light mist and drizzle accompanied a quick return of warmer temperatures to Southwest Louisiana today and the evening is looking to remain a bit on the gloomy side as fog will be out main weather feature to deal with tonight. There shouldn’t be much more rain to contend with at least tonight, but fog could quickly develop through the evening and be rather thick most of the night.

Fog developing tonight (KPLC)

This fog hangs around through as late as mid-morning Saturday, until the cold front arrives, bringing a few scattered showers by mid to late morning and just a slight drop in temperatures Saturday night. Behind the front, winds will turn briefly back out of the north, sending lows down into the 50s by Sunday morning and highs on Sunday only reaching the 60s due to a lack of sunshine.

By Monday, another quick return of warmer weather returns as a warm front lifts back north and ridge of upper level high pressure dominates our weather pattern for most of next week. This warm springlike pattern will also mean a few hit or miss showers and some clouds each day, but enough sunshine that our highs likely reach 80 a few afternoons.

Another cold front could arrive by the following weekend, although models continue to slow down it’s arrival, so confidence in the long range forecast remains low at this time. More to come on that as we get closer.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.