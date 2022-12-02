50/50 Thursdays
Firefighters pull driver from under truck that crashed over bridge rail

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters were able to rescue a man from under a truck that had gone over the rail of a bridge near DeQuincy, according to the Ward 6 District 1 Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the crash along Hwy 12 near Pete Gimnick Rd. around 10:06 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2022.

When firefighters arrived, they found the driver trapped under the truck and were able to use extrication equipment to rescue him. The victim was later medevaced to a local hospital for treatment.

