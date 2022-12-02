50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Crawfish Cornbread

Cynthia Arceneaux's Holiday Kitchen.
Cynthia Arceneaux's Holiday Kitchen.(KPLC)
By Cynthia Arceneaux
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re gorged on turkey leftovers by now, then let’s talk seafood. 

In today’s holiday kitchen, I have a spicy crowd-pleaser for your next holiday gathering.

I’m so glad seafood suppliers make sure there’s plenty of crawfish around, even during the holidays, because I use them a lot. Especially in my extra special Crawfish Cornbread!!!

Recipe

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 Pound of crawfish tails
  • 1 Stick of butter
  • 1 Cup chopped onions
  • 1 Cup red and green bell peppers
  • ½ Cup Jalapeno peppers
  • 1 Can Rotel tomatoes
  • 1 Can of Cream style corn
  • 1 ½ cup of shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 Cup of milk
  • 3 Eggs
  • ½ Cup vegetable oil
  • 2 Cups yellow cornmeal
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • Black pepper
  • Garlic powder
  • ½ Teaspoon creole seasoning

INSTRUCTIONS

  • First, you melt a stick of butter.  And I’m sauteing some onions and bell pepper. And throw in a half cup of chopped jalapeno peppers.  Cook that for a couple of minutes until translucent.
  • Now you dump in those beautiful crawfish tails, fat and all! Get that all seasoned up with your favorite creole seasoning & set it aside!
  • Now in a separate bowl, whisk 2 cups of yellow cornmeal, a tablespoon of baking powder, a half teaspoon of baking soda, and 1 teaspoon of salt.
  • Add 1 ½ cups of cheddar cheese, a can of cream-style corn, a can of Rotel tomatoes, a cup of milk, a half cup of vegetable oil, and 3 eggs that you’ve whisked.
  • Here’s the good part, throw in your crawfish mixture and stir that up good!
  • Here’s another little secret of mine. I like to add two tablespoons of honey and just a pinch of sugar!
  • Now pour that into a nice big cast iron skillet greased up real well with Crisco shortening.
  • Bake at 375 degrees for 40-50 minutes or until golden on top.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

Living in Louisiana we know anytime is the right time for seafood. But combine that seafood...
CYNTHIA’S HOLIDAY KITCHEN: Shrimp and grits
GOTTA EAT: Get messy and get the special
GOTTA EAT: Get messy and get the special
Gotta Eat: Why not start with dessert?
Gotta Eat: Why not start with dessert?
Steamboat Bill's
Steamboat Bill’s reopening in Lake Charles