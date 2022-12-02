Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Crawfish Cornbread
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re gorged on turkey leftovers by now, then let’s talk seafood.
In today’s holiday kitchen, I have a spicy crowd-pleaser for your next holiday gathering.
I’m so glad seafood suppliers make sure there’s plenty of crawfish around, even during the holidays, because I use them a lot. Especially in my extra special Crawfish Cornbread!!!
Recipe
INGREDIENTS
- 1 Pound of crawfish tails
- 1 Stick of butter
- 1 Cup chopped onions
- 1 Cup red and green bell peppers
- ½ Cup Jalapeno peppers
- 1 Can Rotel tomatoes
- 1 Can of Cream style corn
- 1 ½ cup of shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 Cup of milk
- 3 Eggs
- ½ Cup vegetable oil
- 2 Cups yellow cornmeal
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Black pepper
- Garlic powder
- ½ Teaspoon creole seasoning
INSTRUCTIONS
- First, you melt a stick of butter. And I’m sauteing some onions and bell pepper. And throw in a half cup of chopped jalapeno peppers. Cook that for a couple of minutes until translucent.
- Now you dump in those beautiful crawfish tails, fat and all! Get that all seasoned up with your favorite creole seasoning & set it aside!
- Now in a separate bowl, whisk 2 cups of yellow cornmeal, a tablespoon of baking powder, a half teaspoon of baking soda, and 1 teaspoon of salt.
- Add 1 ½ cups of cheddar cheese, a can of cream-style corn, a can of Rotel tomatoes, a cup of milk, a half cup of vegetable oil, and 3 eggs that you’ve whisked.
- Here’s the good part, throw in your crawfish mixture and stir that up good!
- Here’s another little secret of mine. I like to add two tablespoons of honey and just a pinch of sugar!
- Now pour that into a nice big cast iron skillet greased up real well with Crisco shortening.
- Bake at 375 degrees for 40-50 minutes or until golden on top.
