Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Crawfish Cornbread

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re gorged on turkey leftovers by now, then let’s talk seafood.

In today’s holiday kitchen, I have a spicy crowd-pleaser for your next holiday gathering.

I’m so glad seafood suppliers make sure there’s plenty of crawfish around, even during the holidays, because I use them a lot. Especially in my extra special Crawfish Cornbread!!!

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

First, you melt a stick of butter. And I’m sauteing some onions and bell pepper. And throw in a half cup of chopped jalapeno peppers. Cook that for a couple of minutes until translucent.

Now you dump in those beautiful crawfish tails, fat and all! Get that all seasoned up with your favorite creole seasoning & set it aside!

Now in a separate bowl, whisk 2 cups of yellow cornmeal, a tablespoon of baking powder, a half teaspoon of baking soda, and 1 teaspoon of salt.

Add 1 ½ cups of cheddar cheese, a can of cream-style corn, a can of Rotel tomatoes, a cup of milk, a half cup of vegetable oil, and 3 eggs that you’ve whisked.

Here’s the good part, throw in your crawfish mixture and stir that up good!

Here’s another little secret of mine. I like to add two tablespoons of honey and just a pinch of sugar!

Now pour that into a nice big cast iron skillet greased up real well with Crisco shortening.