Arrest made in Oakdale hit-and-run

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run on La. 10.

Pedestrian Carl Buxton, 46, was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop and fled the scene.

Officials with the Oakdale Police Department said Friday that Mark W. Richard, 46, of Ville Platte, was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

He faces the following felony counts:

Failure to seek assistance

Hit-and-run

Obstruction of justice

The arrest comes one day after authorities announced a cash reward through Crime Stoppers for any information leading to an arrest.

