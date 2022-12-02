2 children rescued from burning home in Leesville

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Two children were rescued from a burning home on E. North Street in Leesville Wednesday.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Leesville Police Department and the Leesville Fire Department responded.

First responders were able to enter the home and remove the children.

Authorities said the children were taken to a local medical facility for examination.

