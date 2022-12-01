Welsh man charged with 7 counts of attempted murder in Broad Street shooting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police released the identity of the suspect arrested in connection with the shooting at the VVS1 Hookah Lounge on Broad Street.

Damien Deshone Guidry Jr., 20, of Welsh was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of inciting to riot (serious bodily injury), LCPD said.

Guidry Jr. is being held without bond, LCPD said.

Detectives located a gray Buick Enclave, driven by Guidry Jr., in the 500 block of Broad Street prior to the shooting, LCPD said. A .223 riffle and .762 riffle were recovered from the back floorboard of his vehicle.

The condition of the victims remains unchanged since 7News’ previous report.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.