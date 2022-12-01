Vernon Sheriff: Man found in house fire believed to have committed suicide

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - Authorities believe a man set fire to a home in the area of O’Hara Road, then committed suicide.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the home around 12:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, due to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

Arriving deputies were met by a woman who said she and her husband had been involved in a domestic incident when he picked up a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The woman said her husband initially would not let her leave the residence, but she was ultimately able to calm him to the point where they walked outside.

Once outside, the woman ran while her husband went back inside, she said. She then saw what appeared to be a fire inside the front of the residence, she said.

Deputies gave loud commands for the man to leave the home and saw a small amount of smoke coming from the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies called the man on a cell phone, but he continued to refuse to exit the home.

Deputies saw an increasing amount of smoke as well as flames inside the front of the residence.

“As the fire accelerated VPSO Deputies, Troopers with the Louisiana State Police, Firemen from the Sandy Hill Fire Department, and personnel from Fort Polk began a frantic effort to gain entry into the home to locate the male subject,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Three deputies made entry into the home at around 2:49 p.m., where they found the man deceased of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

