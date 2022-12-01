Trash pickup in Beauregard Parish may be delayed

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Some trash pickup is being delayed in Beauregard Parish, officials say.

Parish officials posted on Facebook that Waste Connections “has been unable to pick up trash on the regular scheduled days.”

Waste Connections is working to make provisions to collect trash at the earliest available date.

The parish is asking residents to leave their trash in the designated area for pickup.

