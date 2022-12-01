50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Trash pickup in Beauregard Parish may be delayed

Delays in trash pickup.
Delays in trash pickup.(source: WMC Action News 5)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Some trash pickup is being delayed in Beauregard Parish, officials say.

Parish officials posted on Facebook that Waste Connections “has been unable to pick up trash on the regular scheduled days.”

Waste Connections is working to make provisions to collect trash at the earliest available date.

The parish is asking residents to leave their trash in the designated area for pickup.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 30, 2022
Once Was and State Police host first annual “Calcasieu Christmas”
Once Was and State Police host first annual “Calcasieu Christmas”
MADD shines light during holiday season with vigil for those lost
MADD shines light during holiday season with vigil for those lost
MADD shines light during holiday season with vigil for those lost
MADD shines light during holiday season with vigil for those lost